18-year-old Kansas man killed in Meade County crash

By Published:

MEADE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An 18-year-old man has died after a crash in Meade County Friday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before midnight about a half a mile west of Meade.

Luis Rivera-Holguin, 18, of Meade, was killed when the car he was riding in was struck by a semi-truck. According to the crash report, the driver of the Honda Accord Rivera-Holguin was in was making a left turn onto County Road 17 from U-54 when it was hit on the passenger side by the semi-truck.

The driver of the Honda was also injured in the crash. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s