18-year-old Kansas man killed in Meade County crash

MEADE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An 18-year-old man has died after a crash in Meade County Friday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before midnight about a half a mile west of Meade.

Luis Rivera-Holguin, 18, of Meade, was killed when the car he was riding in was struck by a semi-truck. According to the crash report, the driver of the Honda Accord Rivera-Holguin was in was making a left turn onto County Road 17 from U-54 when it was hit on the passenger side by the semi-truck.

The driver of the Honda was also injured in the crash. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.