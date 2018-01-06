1 injured in semi rollover that was hauling load of propane

By Published: Updated:
(Photo courtesy McPherson Fire Department/Gene Wilson)
(Photo courtesy McPherson Fire Department/Gene Wilson)

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was taken to the hospital with injuries after a semi-truck rollover on K-153 Friday.

According to the McPherson Fire Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened after a semi-truck left the roadway, overturned and came to a stop on the south side of K-153 near 13th Avenue.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m.

(Photo courtesy McPherson Fire Department/Gene Wilson)

The truck was hauling a full load of propane in a MC 331 trailer. According to the McPherson Fired Department, no propane leaked.

In order to recover the MC 331 trailer, authorities said a fluid transfer of the propane was conducted by McPherson Fire Department Hazmat team and Farmers Oil.

Trains were slowed to a “walking speed” during the cleanup. McPherson Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief TJ Wyssmann said this was ordered due to the proximity of the trailer and a Union Pacific railroad.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s