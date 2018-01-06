1 injured in semi rollover that was hauling load of propane

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was taken to the hospital with injuries after a semi-truck rollover on K-153 Friday.

According to the McPherson Fire Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened after a semi-truck left the roadway, overturned and came to a stop on the south side of K-153 near 13th Avenue.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m.

The truck was hauling a full load of propane in a MC 331 trailer. According to the McPherson Fired Department, no propane leaked.

In order to recover the MC 331 trailer, authorities said a fluid transfer of the propane was conducted by McPherson Fire Department Hazmat team and Farmers Oil.

Trains were slowed to a “walking speed” during the cleanup. McPherson Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief TJ Wyssmann said this was ordered due to the proximity of the trailer and a Union Pacific railroad.

