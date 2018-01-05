Wichita woman arrested for meth possession in Barton County

KSN-TV Published: Updated:
Crystal Horton, courtesy Barton County Sheriff's Office

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – A vehicle stop in Barton County this week resulted in a drug bust that netted drugs and drug paraphernalia. The incident occurred about 2:20 a.m. Friday near Claflin, Kan.

Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir said in a news release a deputy stopped a 2001 Pontiac Grand Am near mile post 130 on K-4 Highway for an equipment violation. After contacting the driver, it was discovered her driver’s license had been suspended. Further investigation by a K-9 officer revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Bellendir identified the driver as 33-year-old Crystal Horton of Wichita. She was arrested and taken to the Barton County Jail where she’s currently being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.

A male passenger in the vehicle was released, Bellendir said.

The Great Bend Police Department assisted in the case.

