Wichita community celebrates young cancer patient’s life

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds of people celebrated a Wichita cancer patient’s life on Friday.

Caleb Moraine, 20, passed away in late December of 2017 after a lengthy fight against bone cancer.

“He still said I love you up until the last moments,” said Caleb’s mom Renee Moraine. “We always called him our brave warrior because he always fought. He had strength and courage and hope. He never gave up.”

Caleb was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma in 2014.

“He started his sophomore year and the pain continued to get worse and right after he turned 16, in the beginning of 2014, he went in and had an X-ray done. There were some abnormalities in his right leg and progressed from there and that’s when we found out he was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma,” Moraine said.

Caleb would undergo several months of treatment. He went into remission in 2015.

“Then, in the beginning of 2016 he relapsed and this time it returned to his other leg, his back and his skull. He had a rather large tumor on his skull and they had to remove the left side of his skull and he put a plate in place,” Moraine explained. “After that, he was back in remission again. He had a lot of good family memories during that time and then this past July he relapsed once again and this time it was very aggressive.”

It was during that time Caleb became an honorary Wichita police officer, fire fighter and paramedic. The agencies all helped Caleb fulfill a lifetime goal of his which was to serve the community, according to his mom.

“He always wanted to help others. Anyone who helped him, he wanted to turn around and give back. He was all about giving back, paying it forward,” she said. “His smile was infectious. You couldn’t help but love him and fall in love with him when you saw that smile.”

Moraine hopes the community will remember Caleb for his smile and his willingness to give back. While she said Caleb’s passing has been difficult on her family she believes his memory will live on.

“Caleb has expressed himself that if his journey draw one person closer to the Lord then it was worth it for him,” she said.