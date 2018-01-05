Tactical officer gives context of law enforcement stressors

By Published:
Wichita police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting on S. McCormick.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many have questioned the thought process behind a Wichita Police officer’s decision to shoot an unarmed man in last week’s swatting death of 28 year old Andrew Finch.

While we cannot point out what was right and wrong about the officer’s actions, KSN looked into more context surrounding officer reactions in high-stress situations.

“There is no doubt, and studies have shown that officers who are involved in critical incidents such as this, and just the every day stuff of seeing death and the horrible things that people do to one another. It has an impact on police officers and the cumulative affect of the trauma that they see, effects them in many different ways psychologically,” Chief Gordon Ramsay said.

KSN spoke with the executive director of the National Tactical Officers Association, which is one of three organizations that Wichita Police draws its policies on, like hostage negotiation and personnel response to SWAT calls, etc.

“We’re not robots, contrary to belief or maybe even hope, but we are human,” executive director Thor Eells said.

Eells is aware of the officer-involved shooting that killed Andrew Finch.

