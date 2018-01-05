Schools look for alternatives after uniform store closes in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Private schools in Wichita are dealing with a uniform problem.

Several school officials who say they were notified that their go-to place for student’s required outfits is now closed.

If you stop at Parker School Uniforms, you’ll see a sign that reads “temporarily closed.”

“It’ll be strange because obviously there’ll be- you know is there going to be another local place here or are they going to be shipping them in and in that case what the sizes will look like,” said Jacob Edwards, a student at Trinity Academy.

That is a question several schools in Wichita have after finding out, they won’t be able to go to Parker School Uniforms.

The Catholic Schools under the Wichita Diocese all work with the company to some extent if not requiring all students to wear the clothing.

While the sign on the storefront says “temporarily closed”, several schools say their understanding is that it will be closed indefinitely.

And, the company website is also down.

The superintendent says he received an email from the local store yesterday saying corporate told them to close immediately, impacting many of the 10,500 students in their 39 schools.

Trinity Academy is also going to look for an alternative, since all 500 of the students are required to wear a standardized uniform.

“Standardized dress makes it easy for families to know what their children are wearing to school each day,” said Tony Ryff, academic dean at Trinity Academy. “And, so being able to find a supplier that can provide continuity going forward is going to be our challenge.”

Until they find a long-term solution, Trinity school officials say they will have to work their best around the close, especially for kids who outgrow their uniforms.

“Our short-term solution is families within our school are going to share uniforms by donating ones that they no longer need back to the school,” said Ryff.

He says the school will also grandfather in the uniforms families have already purchased that still fit.

Ryff says it would be nice to find a new vendor locally.

“As a girl it’s often hard times to get the right size online to get,” said Lauren Mathews, a student at Trinity Academy. “So, I can try it on. And, being tall, it’s really hard to find the skirts that are long enough that comply with the dress code.”