Ribbon cutting held at new Law Enforcement Training Center

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A ribbon cutting was held Friday morning at the new Law Enforcement Training Center on the Wichita State University Innovation Campus.

After 35 years of sharing space at an old grade school, officers will now train in a new state of the art facility.

“Our law enforcement officers both from city and county have been working under conditions that might be considered an embarrassment to our community and an insult to those who have to train there, but it’s resulted now in a facility that we’re all extremely proud of,” said Sedgwick County Commissioner Dave Unruh.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter and Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay also spoke about the new advantages the facility will bring.

It was made possible by a partnership between the city, county, and WSU.

