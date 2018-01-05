Powerball jackpot soars to $570M

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $570 million for Saturday’s drawing.

It is the 5th largest Powerball jackpot ever and the 7th largest in U.S. lottery jackpot history, according to the Kansas Lottery.

The $550 million prize refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. The cash prize would be almost $358.5 million.

Lottery players also can vie for another giant prize, as the Mega Millions game’s grand prize will be $450 million in Friday’s drawing. It is the 4th largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and the 10th largest in U.S. lottery jackpot history.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s