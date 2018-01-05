Powerball jackpot soars to $570M

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $570 million for Saturday’s drawing.

It is the 5th largest Powerball jackpot ever and the 7th largest in U.S. lottery jackpot history, according to the Kansas Lottery.

The $550 million prize refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. The cash prize would be almost $358.5 million.

Lottery players also can vie for another giant prize, as the Mega Millions game’s grand prize will be $450 million in Friday’s drawing. It is the 4th largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and the 10th largest in U.S. lottery jackpot history.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.