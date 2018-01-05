Police: Man’s falling death in Kansas ruled accident

By Published: Updated:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

WAKEENEY, Kan. (AP) – Investigators have ruled the death of a man who fell from a communications tower in northwest Kansas an accident.

The Salina Journal reports that Clayton Donnell Barnhill of Grayson, Louisiana, died after falling 320 feet from a tower in rural Trego County on Dec. 9. Sheriff Richard Hanks says the 39-year-old was working on the communications tower when he fell.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that a co-worker on the tower with Barnhill heard him click his safety harness before he leaned back and fell. The office says another co-worker on the ground alleges Barnhill hit three guide lines as he fell.

Investigator David Day arrived about an hour after the fall and pronounced Barnhill dead.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s