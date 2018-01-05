Police: Man’s falling death in Kansas ruled accident

WAKEENEY, Kan. (AP) – Investigators have ruled the death of a man who fell from a communications tower in northwest Kansas an accident.

The Salina Journal reports that Clayton Donnell Barnhill of Grayson, Louisiana, died after falling 320 feet from a tower in rural Trego County on Dec. 9. Sheriff Richard Hanks says the 39-year-old was working on the communications tower when he fell.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that a co-worker on the tower with Barnhill heard him click his safety harness before he leaned back and fell. The office says another co-worker on the ground alleges Barnhill hit three guide lines as he fell.

Investigator David Day arrived about an hour after the fall and pronounced Barnhill dead.

