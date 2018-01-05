Police in standoff with suspected shooter in east Topeka

By Published: Updated:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police and multiple agencies are on the scene of an apartment complex in east Topeka where they have been involved in a standoff with a suspected shooter since before 10 p.m. Thursday.

One person is injured, according to police though it is not clear how severely injured they are.

A person is reportedly holed-up in an apartment at 3525 SE 7th Street and shooting at police. Tear gas is being deployed in an effort to end the standoff. The suspect is firing rounds, according to TPD. Police are asking that the public stays out of the area.

Police say Rice Rd. is closed from SE 6th to SE 8th and those traveling in the area will need to take alternative route, including school buses.

The Lawrence Police Department and Kansas Homeland Security are both on scene assisting.

