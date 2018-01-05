Kansans catch lottery fever, hoping to win big bucks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Lottery fever is gripping the country including right here in Kansas.

After no winning tickets were drawn earlier this week the Mega Millions jackpot is 445 million dollars and the Powerball jackpot is 570 million.

Some people shared with KSN what they’d do with all that money.

“Two, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-one,” said Rick May, Wichita.

Rick May of Wichita already knows what he’s doing if he has a lucky ticket.

“I’d give a lot to St. Jude and then family and friends,” said May.

He along with dozens of others have also made up their minds on what they’d do after winning.

“I’ve got kids that are in college, and helping them pay for college,” said David Wright, Wichita.

“Nobody would ever hear or see from me again, me and my family would disappear,” said Justin Pulley, Haysville.

“One of these numbers is going to be winning,” said Lois Jackson, Belle Plaine.

Many people who don’t typically play the lottery decided to stop in for tickets.

With the Mega Millions jackpot at an estimated 450 million dollars and the Powerball jackpot at about 570 million dollars, Sally Lunsford with the Kansas Lottery says this is common.

“Occassional and first time players jumping in and more tickets are sold as the jackpots continue to climb so its certainly drawing a lot more interest,” said Sally Lunsford, Director of Public Affairs at Kansas Lottery.

The larger prizes made people want to play more than usual.

“I usually only spend about five bucks, so I’m spending twenty today,” said David Sutton, Wichita.

But David thinks his extra effort, will pay off.

“You can say you know a millionaire,” said Sutton.

In case you’re wondering, the odds of hitting the Powerball jackpot are 1 in more than 292 million. The odds of becoming a millionaire by matching five numbers is 1 in more than 11 million.