HP recalls computer batteries due to fire and burn hazards

HP has recalled 50,000 lithium-ion batteries for HP Notebook computers and mobile workstations.

The batteries were shipped with or sold as accessories for HP ProBooks (64x G2 and G3 series, 65x G2 and G3 series), HPx360 310 G2, HP Envy m6, HP Pavilion x360, HP 11, HP ZBook (17 G3, 17 G4, and Studio G3) Mobile Workstations.

HP has received eight reports of battery packs overheating, melting, or charring, including three reports of property damage totaling $4,500 with one report of a minor injury involving a first degree burn to the hand. The batteries were shipped in notebook computers and mobile workstations sold from December 2015 through December 2017 for between $300 and $4,000.

For more information, call HP toll-free at 888-202-4320 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or go online at www.HP.com/go/batteryprogram2018 or www.hp.com and click “Recalls”.

