Friday night basketball highlights and scores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was another great Friday night of basketball across the Sunflower State. In City League action, Southeast took control of the boy’s title race with a win against previously unbeaten Heights.

Elsewhere, Derby had an impressive road sweep against rival Hutchinson. Eisenhower and Salina Central split their doubleheader, with the Tigers boys winning and the Mustangs girls coming out on top. The Collegiate boys’ basketball team topped Rose Hill, while the Rockets girls’ basketball team returned the favor against the Spartans.

Here are some other scores from around the state:

Abilene 60, Marysville 54, OT

Andale 55, Mulvane 21

Ashland 64, Pawnee Heights 47

Augusta 63, El Dorado 35

Basehor-Linwood 36, Tonganoxie 24

Belle Plaine 68, Wichita Independent 35

Beloit 68, Russell 47

Berean Academy 43, Moundridge 42

Bishop Miege 77, Mill Valley 49

Blue Valley 65, BV West 37

Bonner Springs 77, Shawnee Heights 58

Buhler 48, Winfield 32

BV Randolph 65, Frankfort 37

Central Plains 64, Macksville 54

Cheney 66, Douglass 34

Cherryvale 54, Neodesha 51

Chetopa 54, Altoona-Midway 25

Clifton-Clyde 70, Axtell 52

Coffeyville 61, Chanute 45

Colby 61, Hugoton 58

Crest 58, Marmaton Valley 42

Derby 71, Hutchinson 46

DeSoto 57, Eudora 50

Dighton 63, Quinter 48

Dodge City 85, Cimarron 44

Doniphan West 66, Linn 36

Ellsworth 60, Republic County 56

Galena 64, St. Paul 39

Goddard-Eisenhower 48, Salina Central 46

Halstead 57, Smoky Valley 34

Haven 44, Nickerson 38

Hays 74, Liberal 56

Hays-TMP-Marian 74, Ellis 38

Hesston 59, Lyons 18

Hillsboro 71, Larned 49

Holcomb 63, Goodland 45

Holton 49, Atchison 36

Hoxie 66, Greeley County 57

Inman 53, Sedgwick 44

Jefferson North 56, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 53

Jefferson West 58, Royal Valley 47

KC Washington 66, Topeka West 39

Kingman 47, Hoisington 45

La Crosse 73, Western Plains-Healy 20

Labette County 56, Pratt 31

Lawrence 77, Gardner-Edgerton 43

Leavenworth 48, Olathe East 36

Lebo 59, Hartford 56

Lee’s Summit Community Christian, Mo. 73, Maranatha Academy 60

Maize South 77, Andover 70

McPherson 80, Circle 44

Meade 40, Syracuse 36

Medicine Lodge 49, Conway Springs 46

Minneapolis 42, Southeast Saline 38

Nemaha Central 62, Riverside 35

Northern Valley 73, Cheylin 27

Oakley 53, Smith Center 44

Olathe North 46, Lawrence Free State 42

Ottawa 39, Paola 36

Perry-Lecompton 58, Atchison County 20

Phillipsburg 60, Plainville 33

Pleasant Ridge 56, Horton 52, OT

Rawlins County 65, Wallace County 54

Sabetha 48, Hiawatha 39

Sedan 63, Argonia 54

SM North 51, SM East 49, OT

St. Francis 78, Idalia, Colo. 30

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 45, Hill City 33

Topeka 56, Washburn Rural 45

Topeka Hayden 60, Emporia 55

Topeka Seaman 50, Junction City 48

Valley Center 67, Goddard 63

Victoria 41, Otis-Bison 40

Wamego 61, Concordia 35

Wellington 46, Clearwater 37

Wetmore 55, Onaga 30

Wichita Campus 52, Arkansas City 36

Wichita Collegiate 67, Rose Hill 50

Wichita North 86, Wichita Northwest 65

Wichita Southeast 69, Wichita Heights 64

Wichita Trinity 76, Chaparral 28

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Abilene 46, Marysville 43

Andale 55, Mulvane 24

Atchison County 42, Perry-Lecompton 15

Augusta 59, El Dorado 33

Axtell 47, Clifton-Clyde 31

Basehor-Linwood 55, Tonganoxie 24

Beloit 45, Russell 44

Berean Academy 43, Moundridge 25

Blue Valley 44, BV West 35

Bluestem 71, Erie 68

Bucklin 59, Ingalls 50

Buhler 48, Winfield 45

Central Plains 78, Macksville 18

Centre 42, Herington 27

Cheney 65, Douglass 26

Cherryvale 48, Neodesha 38

Clay Center 54, Chapman 50

Colby 56, Hugoton 46

Conway Springs 58, Medicine Lodge 36

Crest 58, Marmaton Valley 50

Derby 47, Hutchinson 39

DeSoto 30, Eudora 26

Dodge City 36, Cimarron 34

Doniphan West 46, Linn 43

Ellsworth 51, Republic County 29

Emporia 40, Topeka Hayden 37

Eureka 64, Fredonia 38

Fairfield 49, Burrton 29

Frankfort 66, BV Randolph 43

Galena 50, St. Paul 45

Gardner-Edgerton 45, Lawrence 42

Goddard 39, Valley Center 22

Goessel 61, Solomon 20

Golden Plains 42, Logan 37, OT

Great Bend 46, Garden City 34

Halstead 45, Smoky Valley 40

Hanover 42, Centralia 27

Hartford 62, Lebo 33

Haven 42, Nickerson 26

Hays 48, Liberal 41

Hesston 53, Lyons 34

Hill City 35, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 21

Hillsboro 35, Larned 28

Hodgeman County 79, Satanta 28

Holcomb 57, Goodland 34

Holton 51, Atchison 22

Iola 60, Osawatomie 36

Jefferson North 51, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 23

Jefferson West 46, Royal Valley 42, OT

KC Piper 56, Lansing 43

Kingman 54, Hoisington 33

Kiowa County 48, Spearville 29

La Crosse 67, Western Plains-Healy 16

Labette County 48, Pratt 15

Lakeside 62, Pike Valley 34

Little River 34, Canton-Galva 30

Maize South 49, Andover 45

Manhattan 71, Highland Park 44

Maranatha Academy 43, Lee’s Summit Community Christian, Mo. 12

McPherson 62, Circle 37

Meade 43, Syracuse 31

Minneapolis 52, Southeast Saline 26

Nemaha Central 77, Riverside 20

Newton 58, Salina South 30

Northern Valley 47, Cheylin 46

Olathe East 40, Leavenworth 34

Olathe North 46, Lawrence Free State 42

Olathe Northwest 57, SM West 47

Olathe South 47, SM South 29

Osborne 55, Lincoln 46

Oskaloosa 54, KC Christian 17

Paola 51, Ottawa 21

Pawnee Heights 50, Ashland 25

Plainville 59, Phillipsburg 56

Pleasant Ridge 57, Horton 48

Quinter 42, Dighton 35

Rawlins County 40, Wallace County 21

Rose Hill 63, Wichita Collegiate 47

Sabetha 54, Hiawatha 14

Salina Central 47, Goddard-Eisenhower 43

Scott City 39, Ulysses 37, OT

Sedan 52, Argonia 38

Shawnee Heights 37, Bonner Springs 20

SM North 51, SM East 50

South Central 64, South Barber 36

South Haven 73, Cedar Vale/Dexter 31

St. Francis 51, Idalia, Colo. 44

Sublette 58, Elkhart 42

Sylvan-Lucas 49, Tescott 35

Topeka West 46, KC Washington 28

Victoria 49, Otis-Bison 39

Wamego 35, Concordia 28

Wellington 56, Clearwater 18

Wellsville 63, Anderson County 34

Wetmore 43, Onaga 12

Wichita Campus 46, Arkansas City 36

Wichita East 49, Kapaun Mount Carmel 44

Wichita Independent 51, Belle Plaine 18

Wichita Northwest 72, Wichita North 15

Wichita South 45, Wichita West 12

Wichita Southeast 44, Wichita Heights 38

Wichita Trinity 61, Chaparral 36