Flu hits 46 states

NBC News Published: Updated:

2018 is off to a pretty sick start.

The Centers for Disease Control reports 46 states have widespread flu activity, compared to just 12 states at this time last year.

Emergency room doctors in Escondido, California have set up a special tent outside the hospital to handle a surge in flu patients.

The last time they needed an extended treatment area was during the 2009 flu pandemic. So far, 41,000 cases have been confirmed nationwide.

The flu can be deadly, especially for those with underlying health conditions.

The flu vaccine is not as effective this year, but experts say some protection is better than none.

“Even if you get sick having had the vaccine, your illness tends to be milder not quite as severe,” says Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Dr. William Schaffner.

The vaccine also lessens the chance of getting flu complications like pneumonia.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s