Federal report details cause of chemical cloud over Atchison

By Published: Updated:
Atchison spill (NBC Photo)

ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) – Federal investigators say ordinary key rings that were missing from chemical storage tanks were a primary reason a chemical cloud spread over Atchison in 2016, sending more than 140 people to the hospital.

MGPI Processing used metal key rings to secure pipelines to chemical storage tanks at its Atchison plant. The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board says in a report released Wednesday that in October 2016, an employee opened one line to take delivery of sulfuric acid. Two other lines were open because the rings were missing.

The Kansas City Star reports a delivery driver, expecting to find only one unlocked line, sent sulfuric acid into a tank containing sodium hypochlorite. The incompatible chemicals erupted into a cloud that spread over the Atchison area.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s