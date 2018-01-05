Crime Stoppers of Wichita features laptop thieves

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crime Stoppers of Wichita Friday released a video of a man and a woman it says were allegedly involved in the theft of a laptop computer from a Wichita office supply business.

The incident occurred on July 18, 2017 at the Office Depot store in the 3000 block of N. Rock Rd.

Officers say a man and a woman came into the store to return merchandise, after which they both picked up two different laptop computers and removed their security tags. The woman tried to leave the store through the front door with one of the computers but was confronted by a store employee. She left the business without the computer.

Meanwhile, the male suspect ran out of the store’s back door with a Dell laptop valued at about $2,000. When he was confronted by a store employee, the man allegedly displayed an object thought to be a knife and said, “Man, you don’t want to get stabbed for this.” He then left the store with the computer.

Anyone with any information about either suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. If the tipster’s information leads to an arrest, that person could receive a reward of up to $2,500. All tips are anonymous.