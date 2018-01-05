Chiefs prepare for Saturday’s postseason opener

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas City Chiefs are on a roll heading into tomorrow’s Wild Card matchup against the Tennessee Titans. They’ve won four straight games, while the Titans have lost three of their last four.

The last time these two teams played in the regular season, the Titans won on a last-second field goal at Arrowhead back in 2016. And while many players from both teams played in that game, things are definitely a little bit different this time around. Be sure to tune in to KSN tomorrow for a postgame recap from Arrowhead Stadium!