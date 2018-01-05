Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses officer-involved shooting of Andrew Finch

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay on Friday addressed last Thursday’s officer-involved shooting.

Andrew Finch was shot after a fake story about a shooting and kidnapping at a home on McCormick. On Wednesday, Tyler Barriss waived extradition proceedings in California and will face a felony allegation that he made a hoax emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting. He is being extradicted to Wichita.

At a press briefing, Chief Ramsay said the investigation is continuing and more people are being questioned in the case. He said no additional arrests have been made.

“I can say there is other people who are involved that are being interviewed as part of this case,” Chief Ramsay said.

The chief also addressed the release of body camera video of the incident. He said the video provided by the department showed the best angle. The video released was about seven seconds long. He added that officers from other agencies didn’t have body cameras.

“The video that was released gave the most view of what occurred. The other footage doesn’t show that what is seen. The people are behind cover.”

Chief Ramsay said that he cannot comment further on the investigation due to laws and policies. He said that the department will conduct its own review.

“At the conclusion of the criminal investigation, we will conduct a thorough review of the incident and do everything we can to prevent tragedies from this happening again,” he said. “I want to stress, we have great sympathy for the victims, and others that are affected by the reckless behavior.”

