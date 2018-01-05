Police officer shot, wounded in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities say an officer was shot and wounded in Manhattan.

Riley County police said Friday that the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday about three miles northwest of the Kansas State University campus. Police said in a news release that the officer’s wound isn’t believed to be life threatening.

The release urged people in the area to stay indoors. No other information was immediately released, including what led up to the shooting and whether anyone had been arrested.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.