Police officer shot, wounded in Manhattan

Manhattan Police Car (KSN Photo)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities say an officer was shot and wounded in Manhattan.

Riley County police said Friday that the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday about three miles northwest of the Kansas State University campus. Police said in a news release that the officer’s wound isn’t believed to be life threatening.

The release urged people in the area to stay indoors. No other information was immediately released, including what led up to the shooting and whether anyone had been arrested.

