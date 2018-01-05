2 dead after 16-hour police standoff at Topeka townhome

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Topeka police say a man and woman were found dead inside a townhome after a standoff that lasted nearly 16 hours.

Police say a man barricaded himself inside the home and fired at first responders throughout the standoff, which began about 10 p.m. Thursday and ended about 1:30 p.m. Friday.

A statement from police spokeswoman Coleen Stuart said officers found the bodies upon entering the home after chemicals were sent into the apartment.

Another woman in the home was able to escape and was treated for injuries from the chemicals.

Stuart says the man shot at first responders sporadically through the night and Friday morning.

No officers were injured.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s