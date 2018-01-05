2 dead after 16-hour police standoff at Topeka townhome

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Topeka police say a man and woman were found dead inside a townhome after a standoff that lasted nearly 16 hours.

Police say a man barricaded himself inside the home and fired at first responders throughout the standoff, which began about 10 p.m. Thursday and ended about 1:30 p.m. Friday.

A statement from police spokeswoman Coleen Stuart said officers found the bodies upon entering the home after chemicals were sent into the apartment.

Another woman in the home was able to escape and was treated for injuries from the chemicals.

Stuart says the man shot at first responders sporadically through the night and Friday morning.

No officers were injured.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.