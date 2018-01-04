Wichita State rolls past Houston 81-63

WICHITA, Kan. – No. 9 Wichita State knocked down 12 three-pointers and four players finished in double-figures to help the Shockers dispatch of Houston, 81-63, in the first-ever American Athletic Conference game in Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State (12-2, 2-0) has won four straight games and is now 17-9 all-time vs. the Cougars.

Landry Shamet led the group of four Shockers in double-figures with 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Conner Frankamphit three of the team’s 12 triples to finish with 15 points.

Shaquille Morris scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half to go with six boards and Markis McDuffie collected his first double-digit scoring effort of the season with 11 points – all coming before halftime.

Wichita State finished the game 12-of-27 from three and 45 percent overall. Houston (12-3, 2-1) made only four three-pointers in 15 tries and shot 41 percent in total.

The American’s leading scorer, Rob Gray, was held to just 13 points on 6-of-14 shooting to lead three Houston players with 10 or more points. Corey Davis Jr. added 12 and Wes Vanbeck scored 11.

McDuffie canned back-to-back three-pointers to key a quick 7-0 spurt in helping Wichita State build an 18-8 lead to open the game. Austin Reaves added another triple and McDuffie swished a pair of free throws to make it 23-11 with 11 minutes left in the half.

Another 7-0 run opened up a 34-15 lead with 7:59 remaining. Shamet scored five points sandwiched around a Frankamp jumper to make up the run.

The Shockers were unconscious from beyond the arc, hitting three-pointers on four consecutive trips. Shamet, Frankamp and Morris all connected to help Wichita State build a 46-21 lead. The Shockers hit nine of its first 11 attempts from long range.

At the final media timeout of the half, Wichita State led by 20 with four players in double-figures. Wichita State led by as many as 25 in the first 20 minutes and took a 53-32 advantage into the locker room.

Wichita State torched the nets to the tune of 59 percent overall and a 63 percent (10-16) clip from downtown. Of WSU’s 19 made field goals, 14 of them were assisted. Houston shot 42 percent, but hit only 1-of-7 attempts from three.

Shamet and Frankamp led with 12 points apiece, while McDuffie and Morris scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Frankamp continued his hot-shooting to start the second half with an early triple, as Wichita State bumped its lead to 62-32. Zach Brown splashed the Shockers’ 12th three-pointer of the game just minutes later.

Sloppy play and a cold stretch hit both teams midway through the half, but WSU still held a 30-point lead with 7:30 to play. The Cougars went scoreless for more than four minutes.

Houston put together a 12-0 run to cut into the lead, 77-57, with only 3:52 remaining.

After the Shockers lit up the nets with 10 three-pointers in the first half, WSU went only 2-of-11 in the final 20 minutes.

Up Next

Wichita State plays host to USF at 3 p.m. CT, Sunday afternoon on CBS Sports Network in the first-ever meeting between the programs.