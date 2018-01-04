WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Where is the snow in Wichita? It’s been more than a year since any substantial powder has fallen in the city.

The National Weather Service said Thursday it has been 383 days since Wichita received more than 0.1 inches of snow. That’s the longest stretch since 1888 when records started.

“We have actually been in a major drought here across part of southern Kansas, really all of the state, is experiencing some form of drought,” said KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman.

Teachman added the weekend forecast doesn’t offer much hope for additional moisture or snow.

“This weekend it looks like temperatures will continue to warm up throughout the day Saturday especially Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday I am expecting temperatures to be in the upper 40s and lower 50s all across the state including here in Wichita,” Teachman said.

The warm temperatures and lack of snow has one Wichita snow removal company struggling to find work.

“Normal winter, I usually would be plowing snow by this time, at least three or four snows. This year, nothing. The last couple of years has been nothing,” said Franklin Debris and Lawn Service Owner Larry Franklin. “I’ve been losing about., the last three years, about $7,000 a year.”

Franklin hasn’t used his snow plow since December of 2016 which was the last time Wichita received a measurable amount of snow.

“Well, it’s kind of crazy. My dad always told me all seasons won’t be the same and that’s about the way it is,” Franklin said.

“Kansas is known for its unpredictable winters. If you were to look back at the last 5 years as a whole. Let’s take Wichita for an example. Early on in the season, temperatures are typically above normal and our precipitation is below normal. Then, as we start to get into January colder temperatures start to move in. That is putting us in a prime recipe for snow and then as we get into February, definitely looking at more snow fall and even into early March,” Teachman said.

Franklin said he’s optimistic about snow fall in 2018.

“Just hang around Kansas. The weather will change,” he said.