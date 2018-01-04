Shocker fans hoping to see stripes in home AAC debut

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tonight marks the American Athletic Conference home debut for the Shockers’ Men’s Basketball Team, and let’s just say the Shocks are hoping fans will be seeing stripes.

The Shockers have never played at their house — Charles Koch Arena — against an AAC team, and Wichita State has never tried to pull off a three-color striping of the arena with fans wearing black, gold and white.

A rack of white shirts at Tad’s Locker Room on the east side was full this morning, before frenzied fans came in looking for the less common Shocker color.

“This year especially we had to bring in white shirts for the game because we just don’t carry that much white,” explained Tad Snarenberger, Tad’s Locker Room. “Understandably, the gold is the same way. A lot of people like to wear black, a lot of men and women are coming in saying ‘I gotta find a gold shirt.'”

One Wichita State fan got off work early to go to the game, but not before a stop at Tad’s.

“We’re gonna be in the yellow section but all I have is black so had to come in here and get that yellow shirt,” said Devon Cadwallader, Shocker fan.

Wichita State striped the arena with black and gold back in 2014, but this year, they added white to mirror the team’s jerseys tonight.

Athletic officials say, unlike other universities that provide shirts for fans when striping the arena, WSU does not provide shirts. So, the school has taken to social media and reminder placards in chairs at the last home game to remind fans whether to wear black, gold or white.

WSU athletic director Darron Boatright said even though WSU has officially been in the AAC since July 1, fans of zeroed in on tonight’s game as the new conference start.

“We’re really looking forward to it, it’s been a long time coming,” Boatright said.

Tipoff is at 6pm.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.