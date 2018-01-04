Sears announces closing of last Wichita Kmart by early April

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The remaining Wichita Kmart will be closing in a couple of months.

According to a statement released by Sears Holding, the Kmart at 4830 S. Broadway St. in Wichita will close along with 63 other Kmart stores nationwide.

The company will also be closing an additional 39 Sears stores.

The statement said eligible associates impacted by the store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores. Liquidation sales will begin as early as January 12 at closing stores.

