Police: Two men arrested in separate stolen vehicle cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested two men in separate stolen vehicle cases. The arrests happened Wednesday.

An officer spotted a stolen Ford Fusion in the 900 block of East Harry around 11 p.m. The driver accelerated and was pursued by Wichita police and the Kansas Highway Patrol. The chase ended 95th Street South and Hydraulic in a field. A 35-year-old man was booked for traffic charges, evade and elude, possession of drug paraphernalia, auto theft, and suspended license.

Earlier in the day around 12:45 p.m., officers spotted a stolen Ford F-150 at Mt. Vernon and Broadway. Officers attempted to stop the truck, but the chase was called off. Police later located the truck and a 38-year-old man in the 1900 block of East Pawnee. He was arrested for reckless driving, evade and elude, two counts of stolen property, and drug paraphernalia.

