Local advocate mentored younger brother of swatting victim

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It has been one week since 28-year old Andrew Finch was shot and killed outside his home by police..

It happened after a prank phone call led police to believe there were hostages being held at gunpoint and a person dead inside that home.

Just hours after the deadly shooting, the Wichita Police Department released body camera footage of the incident.

This came after Chief Gordon Ramsay consulted with community members, one being youth mentor David Gilkey.

He has been the Program Director at Rise Up For Youth for four years.

During that time, he’s mentored many of the community’s younger people, including the 16-year old brother of Finch.

“Good kid, made decent grades, wasn’t no problem, never was a kid that was in trouble or anything, pretty quiet,” said Gilkey.

He said he was shocked to find out that someone in his program was related Finch.

Gilkey said he called Finch’s brother, hoping to be there anyway he could for the family.

“So I went by there and took some groceries over there and sit and talk with them for a minute,” said Gilkey. “I could see the pain in her eyes of a mother, grandmother losing her child and I know how she feels, me and my wife lost our son,” he added.

Gilkey is one of several community members Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay consulted with before he released the seven seconds of body camera footage, that shows part of the shooting that took place.

“Even if seven seconds is enough for the community, I think the family should have the right to see the full footage, at least give the family the right to see what happened,” said Gilkey.

He is hoping it will, at least, answer some of the questions so many people in the community still have.

“I’m like a lot of people, the question came out, how can you be shot when you are asked to do something,” said Gilkey.

It’s answers to questions like that Gilkey feels the family deserves, in order to get a little bit of closure.

“Wow, you know, from a phone call, all this took place, from a prank phone call, all this took place,” said Gilkey.

Gilkey did say he would be reaching out to Finch’s younger brother and the family again to see if there was anything else the family needed.