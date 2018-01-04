KSN’s Leon Smitherman announces retirement

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Leon Smitherman announced on Thursday that he has decided to retire after three decades in the broadcast industry.

“After a great deal of soul-searching and long conversations with my family and soon-to-be wife, I have come to the conclusion that it is time for me to begin the next chapter of my life. But before I start that new chapter I have to wrap up this one. So, I have decided it’s time for me to retire,” said Smitherman.

Leon made the announcement on Kansas Today along with anchor Katie Taube.

“I love this job, this station and the people I work with. The Kansas Today team is like a family to me,” said Smitherman. “This is not an easy decision, but it is the right decision, for me, my family and frankly for my own health.”

“KSN and it’s management have been very understanding and supportive through this whole process. They’ve always allowed me to put my family and my health first and this is no exception,” said Smitherman.

Leon joined the KSN family in 2003 as a meteorologist and reporter, but he’s been in the broadcast industry for 30 years. He’s served as a meteorologist in markets across the country including Monroe, LA, Spokane, WA, San Diego, CA and Raleigh, NC. During his career he’s covered many major storms in Kansas and across the country, including Hurricanes Floyd and Dennis.

“Leon has a distinguished career of serving Kansas as an accomplished meteorologist and reporter,” said Steve South, Vice President & General Manager. “We wish him the best as he now focuses on his family and enjoys his well-deserved retirement.”

“We’ve been honored to work with Leon over the past 15 years, as he’s spent nearly half of his career with the KSN family,” said Rachel Schrag Sommerfeld, News Director. “We’ll certainly miss his sense of humor around the newsroom, but we celebrate with him as he’ll be able to enjoy retirement with his family.”

Leon will continue with his duties as morning meteorologist, as KSN searches for his replacement. His last day with the station has not been announced.

