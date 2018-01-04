Kobach files two more criminal voter fraud complaints

By Published:
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016 file ;photo, Kansas Secretary of State, Kris Kobach is seen in Bedminster, N.J. President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order launching a commission to review alleged voter fraud and voter suppression in the U.S. election system, three White House officials said. Kobach and Vice President Mike Pence will lead the commission, which will look at allegations of improper voting and fraudulent voter registration in states and across the nation. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach has filed two more criminal complaints charging individuals with crimes involving voter fraud.

Que J. Fulmer is charged with two counts of voting without being qualified, one count of voting more than once, and one count of advance voting unlawful acts during the 2016 General Election. His actions involve double voting in both Hamilton County, Kansas and the state of Colorado in the same election.

Bailey Ann McCaughey is charged with one count of election perjury and one count of voting more than once. Her actions involve double voting in both Finney County, Kansas and the state of Colorado in the 2016 election.

“Stopping voter fraud is one of the most important things the Secretary of State’s office can do,” said Secretary Kobach. “These prosecutions will help deter voter fraud in the future.”

Since receiving prosecutorial authority in July 2015, Secretary Kobach has obtained nine convictions of individuals of crimes involving voter fraud. In addition to the two new cases announced today, there are three other cases pending, for a total of fourteen cases ending in convictions or pending.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s