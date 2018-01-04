Kobach files two more criminal voter fraud complaints

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach has filed two more criminal complaints charging individuals with crimes involving voter fraud.

Que J. Fulmer is charged with two counts of voting without being qualified, one count of voting more than once, and one count of advance voting unlawful acts during the 2016 General Election. His actions involve double voting in both Hamilton County, Kansas and the state of Colorado in the same election.

Bailey Ann McCaughey is charged with one count of election perjury and one count of voting more than once. Her actions involve double voting in both Finney County, Kansas and the state of Colorado in the 2016 election.

“Stopping voter fraud is one of the most important things the Secretary of State’s office can do,” said Secretary Kobach. “These prosecutions will help deter voter fraud in the future.”

Since receiving prosecutorial authority in July 2015, Secretary Kobach has obtained nine convictions of individuals of crimes involving voter fraud. In addition to the two new cases announced today, there are three other cases pending, for a total of fourteen cases ending in convictions or pending.