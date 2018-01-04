Kobach: ‘Commission was getting bogged down’ by lawsuits

TOPEKA (CAPITOL BUREAU) – The work to prove voter fraud is taking place at polls across the country is now in the hands of the Department of Homeland Security.

“You’ll now have an executive branch doing the investigation and it’ll move more quickly,” explained Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

President Trump announced Wednesday his election integrity commission would be dismantled. Trump created the commission to investigate voter fraud after losing the popular vote in the 2016 presidential election.

Kansas Sec. of State Kris Kobach served as vice chair of the commission.

“The commission was getting bogged down by more than a dozen lawsuits filed by Democrats and left leaning organization against the commission and that was slowing its work,” said Kobach.

“It was a waste of the taxpayers’ dollars because it essentially was meant to sooth the president’s ego that he lost the popular vote and couldn’t quite come to terms with that,” said Ethan Corson, the Executive Director of Kansas Democrats.

Corson added dismantling the commission isn’t only good news for Democrats across the country, but those in Kansas running for Governor in 2018 , a position Kobach is also eyeing.

“They’re talking about how do we have world-class public schools, how do we fund our highways, how do we bring stability to state government ,and I think that’s what people really care about and what this has shown is a preview of what a Kobach administration would be like.”

“His got the highest name identification of anybody who is in the race,” Washburn political science professor Mark Peterson said about Kobach.

Peterson explained he doesn’t believe losing the election integrity commission would impact Kobach’s run for Governor.

“If his eye is really on the Kansas gubernatorial race I doubt this does much to affect his prospects one way or the other,” said Peterson.

Kobach says he’ll work as an adviser for homeland security as the investigation moves forward.

