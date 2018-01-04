Kansas sheriff’s office dog dies after being hit by car

By Published: Updated:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

ABILENE, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas sheriff’s office says one of its police dogs died after it escaped its pen and was hit by a car.

Dickinson County Sheriff Gareth Hoffman says the K-9, named Biz, died Friday afternoon.

Hoffman says the lock on Biz’s pen malfunctioned and the dog pushed the gate open. Biz was later found dead beside a road.

Hoffman says the vehicle that hit the dog did not stop.

Biz joined the sheriff’s office in 2016. He came from Nebraska.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s