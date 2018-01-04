Farmers are getting nervous about the drought

LAKIN, Kan. (KSNW) — Every part of Kansas is currently dealing with abnormally dry conditions or even severe drought, and farmers are starting to feel the impact.

“If you kind of just kind of chew into it a little bit it’s nice and moist in there,” said farmer Kyler Millershaski, inspecting his wheat crops, “and so the root system looks good. It’s been getting plenty of water.”

Millershaski says that’s good news, but the drought is making him nervous.

“For the most part we’re okay on moisture, but we’re just barely okay. We’re right at that point where we’re starting to get a little bit nervous about moisture.”

It doesn’t look like things will turn around soon. KSN’s Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman says La Niña is influencing our weather pattern, which Millershaski says will affect his crops.

“So what that equates to is here in Kansas we’re going to have warmer, dryer temperatures,” he said, “so I wouldn’t expect a whole lot of snow this winter, not saying we won’t get any snow.”

Only one of his fields has irrigation. The rest depend on the weather. He says his winter wheat crop will be okay if he can see some moisture by the beginning of March.

“It’s nothing I’m going to lose sleep over because there’s nothing I can do about it right now,” he said. “I guess just wait and see what happens.”