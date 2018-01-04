Body of suspect in Kansas double homicide found

HILL CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A suspect in a homicide in northwestern Kansas has been found dead.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the body of 29-year-old Efren Mascarenas Jr. was found in northeast Graham County.

Authorities began searching for Mascarenas after a man and woman were found dead Thursday in the unincorporated town of Penokee, near Hill City. The names of the victims will be released after positive identifications are made and all next of kin are notified.

Authorities have released no other information about the homicides, Mascarenas’ connection to the victims or details of how his body was found.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show Mascarenas has three prior convictions for aggravated battery and another for interference with law enforcement. He was released from prison in February of 2017 and his post-release expired in August.

The Hill City Police Department, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and several other area law enforcement agencies have assisted in this case.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.