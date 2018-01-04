Authorities in Graham County investigating double homicide, suspect identified

Efren Lloyd Mascarenas has been named as a suspect in the double homicide. Authorities are searching for Mascarenas. He is believed to be armed and dangerous. (Photo courtesy Decatur County Sheriff’s Office)

GRAHAM COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The KBI and other agencies are investigating a double homicide in Graham County.

According to the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:30 p.m. Thursday a call was made to Graham County 911 reporting an unresponsive man in rural Graham County.

When EMS and officers arrived to the scene, authorities said it was apparent that a double homicide had occurred.

According to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, authorities have named Efren Lloyd Mascarenas as a suspect being sought in connection with the deaths. Mascarenas was last known to be driving a blue 2005 Dodge Charger with a broken passenger side mirror.

He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Officers with the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, HIll City Police Department, the KBI and other agencies are investigating.

