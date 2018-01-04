A look at WPD’s “Use of Force” policy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) According to the body cam footage released by police Andrew Finch was given two verbal commands to comply before being shot and killed.

In the Wichita Police Department’s Weapons and Use of Force Regulation this falls under the Discharging Firearm/Use of Lethal Force section.

A. When practical, a verbal warning for the suspect to submit to the member shall be given prior to the use of lethal force in any situation unless doing so would increase the danger to the member or others.

Another section in the regulation says:

B. In a stressful situation a police members first reaction should be to determine whether the objective can be accomplished without the use of a weapon.

We compared WPD’s policy to guidelines taught to all sworn law enforcement officers in the state police academy.

While Wichita has its own academy, the training they receive has to be consistent with the standards set forth by the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center.

Officers in training are taught that if a suspect poses a threat or is dangerous to police or others, the use of force is not unreasonable.

But in the ethical considerations section, it includes a mandate adopted by the international association of chiefs of police which says.

“…A police officer will never employ unnecessary force or violence and will use only

such force in the discharge of duty as is reasonable in all circumstances. Force

should be used only with the greatest restraint and only after discussion, negotiation

and persuasion have been found to be inappropriate or ineffective…”

Wichita police tell KSN they are scheduling an interview on use of force in the near future and what is expected of police during hostage situations. No time and date has been given for that interview.

You can find the full regulation by clicking on this link.