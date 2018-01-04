87-year-old woman critically injured in west Wichita accident

By Published:
Ambulance (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said an 87-year-old woman was critically injured in an accident Wednesday. It happened on Central and Anna around 1 p.m.

Police said the 87-year-old woman turned onto Central after traveling north on Anna. Her Hyundai Accent was struck by an 89-year-old man driving a 2006 Lincoln Town Car.

The Accent was pushed into westbound traffic and struck a 2017 Hyundai Sonata.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s