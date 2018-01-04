87-year-old woman critically injured in west Wichita accident

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said an 87-year-old woman was critically injured in an accident Wednesday. It happened on Central and Anna around 1 p.m.

Police said the 87-year-old woman turned onto Central after traveling north on Anna. Her Hyundai Accent was struck by an 89-year-old man driving a 2006 Lincoln Town Car.

The Accent was pushed into westbound traffic and struck a 2017 Hyundai Sonata.

