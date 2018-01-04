2 victims in grain elevator accident identified

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The victims of the Gavilon Grain, LLC grain facility incident have been identified. The Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center has identified Joshua Rasbold, 28, and Marcus Tice, 32, died from the incident.

The two were buried under 20 to 25 feet of grain Tuesday. It was not clear how the two got into the bin and what caused them to become trapped.

A page on YouCaring.com said Marcus Tice left behind his wife Shelly and two stepdaughters.

Right now, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the accident. The elevator, formerly known as DeBruce grain, was the scene of an explosion in June 1998 that killed seven people and injured 10 other workers.

