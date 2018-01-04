1 victim in grain elevator accident identified

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An online website has identified one of the victim’s in Tuesday’s fatal grain elevator accident. It happened at Gavilon Grain around 2:30 p.m.

Marcus Tice was killed when working inside of the bin. He and another man were buried under 20 to 25 feet of grain. It was not clear how the two got into the bin and what caused them to become trapped.

A page on YouCaring.com said Tice left behind his wife Shelly and two stepdaughters.

Right now, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the accident. The elevator, formerly known as DeBruce grain, was the scene of an explosion in June 1998 that killed seven people and injured 10 other workers.

