Trump signs order disbanding voter fraud commission

By Published:
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, right, holds a stack of papers as he meets with then President-elect Donald Trump in Bedminster, N.J. Kobach said in a deposition unsealed Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 that he had discussed with the commission of election integrity a requirement that people produce documentary proof of citizenship in order to register to vote. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has signed an executive order disbanding his voter fraud commission.

A White House statement is blaming the decision on numerous states that have refused to provide voter information to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says that, “Rather than engage in endless legal battles at taxpayer expense,” Trump has signed an order to dissolve the commission and asked the Department of Homeland Security to determine the administration’s next steps.

Critics saw the commission as part of a conservative campaign to strip minority voters and poor people from the voter rolls, and to justify unfounded claims made by Trump that voter fraud cost him the popular vote in 2016.

Past studies have found voter fraud to be exceptionally rare.

