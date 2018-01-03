Topeka police identify body found in burning vehicle

By Published:
Police Tape (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Topeka police say the death of a Lawrence man whose body was found inside a burning vehicle is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said in a statement Wednesday that the body of 30-year-old Arnulfo Garcia was found inside the vehicle Saturday morning after firefighters responded to a call of a vehicle on fire in Topeka.

The statement said arson investigators have ruled the vehicle fire was intentionally set. The coroner’s office ruled Garcia’s death a homicide.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call authorities.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s