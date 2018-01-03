Topeka police identify body found in burning vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Topeka police say the death of a Lawrence man whose body was found inside a burning vehicle is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said in a statement Wednesday that the body of 30-year-old Arnulfo Garcia was found inside the vehicle Saturday morning after firefighters responded to a call of a vehicle on fire in Topeka.

The statement said arson investigators have ruled the vehicle fire was intentionally set. The coroner’s office ruled Garcia’s death a homicide.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call authorities.