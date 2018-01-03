Shockers Legends Cheese Johnson and Gene Smithson look ahead to AAC opener

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Cheese Johnson and Gene Smithson are two of the bigger names in Wichita State Men’s Basketball, and both will be at Koch Arena tomorrow night seeing their Shockers take on Houston in their American Conference home opener.

It will be exciting night for all of Shocker Nation, and both Cheese and Gene can’t wait to see what’s in store for this team in their new league! For Johnson, the three-time All-Missouri Valley selection, and Smithson, the Shockers head coach from 1978-1986, the move to the AAC brings back memories of when the Missouri Valley Conference was a battle every night.