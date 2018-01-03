Questions still remain days after unarmed Wichita man was killed

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many of you continue to ask us questions about why Andrew Finch was shot and killed last week after answering his door, and what police are supposed to do when responding to a reported hostage situation.

Today KSN learned from police that the officers who responded to the scene, including the one who shot and killed Finch, were not a part of a tactical SWAT team.

Police believed they were responding to a hostage situation. The man they believe made the prank phone call that misled them, Tyler Barris, appeared in court in California this afternoon and waived extradition to Kansas.

He is the one Wichita police say is responsible for prank calling 911, causing them to respond to the home on South McCormick.

It ultimately led to an officer shooting and killing Andrew Finch believing he may be a threat.

But KSN still wanted to find out from police what their policy is on responding to reported hostage situations.

KSN’S John Asebes went to city hall to talk with the Police Chief Gordon Ramsay about the shooting but was told by another officer his schedule was too full to meet, and that they would try to schedule him an interview in the near future. Instead, he sent a list of questions to police to answer about the shooting but was told those answers would most likely have to come from the District Attorney’s Office.

KSN asked how many police officers responded to the scene and how many different body cameras and dash cameras were there, other than the seven second clip of the shooting we were given last week, which we were told gave the best view.

Neither police or the DA’s office have answered those questions or what WPD’s official policy is on responding to reported hostage situations.

Police say there will be a discussion with training staff on use of force in the near future.