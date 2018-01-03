Police say bottle of candy tested positive for meth

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department says the contents of a bottle of candy that was believed to be tainted tested positive for methamphetamine.

Police first warned about the candy on December 5 after several people reported the candy was possibly tainted. The candy is the shape of a small baby bottle and labeled “Bibi Frutix” and according to the label was made in Mexico.

Police said the bottles of candy were delivered on a Harvesters food truck and that the company was made aware of the situation alone with the DEA in an attempt to recover and account for any other bottles that may have been distributed.

Police said several people who sampled the contents reported the powder had a chemical taste and two people had adverse reactions.

The police department and DEA are investigating the incident.

