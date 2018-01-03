Mother of swatting victim writes letter to Wichita mayor, police chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- The mother of swatting victim Andrew Finch sent an emotional letter to Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay and Mayor Jeff Longwell.

In it, she asks several questions about the shooting death of her son.

“The family’s devastated. The family is completely devastated,” said Finch family lawyer and Chicago civil rights attorney Andrew M. Stroth. “The mother has lost her son. The sister has lost her brother. Two young children no longer have a father.”

Stroth says the Finch family wants the officer, whose name hasn’t been released, to be criminally charged.

“He shot and unjustifiably killed Andy Finch, who presented absolutely no threat to the officers,” Stroth said. “So from the family’s perspective what constitutes justice? Justice is having that officer who recklessly and unjustifiably killed Andy Finch that he is held criminally liable.”

In her letter to Longwell and Ramsay, Andrew Finch’s mother, Lisa Finch, asked for answers.

The letter details a visit that Finch says Ramsay made to her house three days after her son’s death.

It reads: “my heart was not eased by the unannounced visit, neither was it eased by the empty hand extended and the questions left unanswered.”

Some of those questions: the name of the officer who shot Andrew Finch and the protocol for officers when it comes to swatting calls.

But, one of the most emotional requests in the letter reads: “what cannot go without saying is why Wichita city leadership is compounding our grief and sorrow, by keeping my son from us? Please let me see my son’s lifeless body. I want to hold him and say goodbye.”

Stroth says the police officer isn’t the only person who should be held liable in this situation.

“The family feels that Tyler should be held criminally responsible,” said Stroth. “But, again let me be very clear, this is about the officer that shot and killed Andy and the Wichita Police Department.”

Stroth also says swatting is not something that is new and says officers should have been trained and prepared to address the situation.