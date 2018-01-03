LA man charged in Kansas waives extradition

Tyler Barriss (2015 File Photo Courtesy City of Glendale, California)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A 25-year-old Los Angeles man wanted in Kansas has waived extradition proceedings in California and will face a felony allegation that he made a hoax emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Wichita resident.

Tyler Barriss appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday and acknowledged he is the person wanted in Kansas.

A fugitive-from-justice warrant filed by Los Angeles County prosecutors says Barriss was charged in Kansas on Dec. 29 with the felony of making a false alarm.

Police have said 28-year-old Andrew Finch was shot after a prankster called 911 last week with a fake story about a shooting and kidnapping at Finch’s Wichita home.

Kansas authorities must pick up Barriss by Feb. 2. In the meantime he remains held without bail.

