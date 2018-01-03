Lawmakers hear residents’ concerns ahead of legislative session

By Published:
KSN News.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dozens piled into the Sedgwick County Courthouse Wednesday to tell state lawmakers what their concerns are.

The meeting was held in preparation for the next legislative session which starts next week.

The South Central Kansas Legislative Delegation listened to people of all ages tonight, and lawmakers say, the group was passionate.

Funding for education, the expansion of KanCare, and prison overcrowding were brought up multiple times.
Some people brought personal stories with their concerns, and there were more than 30 speakers.

Starting a Good Samaritan law in Kansas was also addressed that would protect people calling 911 who are experiencing an overdose.

“I think if we don’t fight this opioid epidemic it is going to be the downfall of our society 63,600 people die of opiate overdoses, 311 in the state of Kansas in 2016,” said Lisa Vayda, Wichita.

“Expansion of KanCare would allow them to enroll in a health insurance product and have that security that most of us do have that do have private health insurance,” said David Sanford, GraceMed Health Clinic CEO.

I talked to Representative Jim Ward after the forum and he thought the topics addressed were very interesting, and he heard some new concerns tonight.

