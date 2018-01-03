Kellogg and I-235 to be closed this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kellogg and I-235 will be closed this weekend.

Crews will install eight steel bridge beams for the northbound I-235 ramp bridge to westbound Kellogg.

Detours will be used during the closure. Traffic should return by Monday at 6 a.m.

Detours will use the diamond ramps of the interchange

• WB US 54 Detour: onto NB I-235 to Central. Turn left at Central then left onto SB I-235. Exit to WB US 54.

• EB US 54 Detour: onto SB I-235 to K-42. Turn left at K-42 then left onto NB I-235. Exit to EB US 54.

• NB I-235 Detour: onto EB US 54 to Edwards St. Turn left on Edwards then left onto WB US 54. Exit to NB I-235.

• SB I-235 Detour: onto WB US 54 to Dugan St. Use Dugan turnaround onto EB US 54. Exit to SB I-235

