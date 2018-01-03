Hutchinson’s Ryan Cornelsen steps down as football and track coach

Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After four years as Hutchinson’s head football/track coach, Ryan Cornelsen announced to his football team today that after the school year is over, he plans to leave Hutchinson High School and take a job at another school. Cornelsen has declined to reveal the specific school until his hiring is officially approved by that school’s board. That will take place in a meeting next Monday.

Cornelsen led the Salthawks to a football state championship appearance in his first season as Hutchinson’s head coach. His boy’s track team won a state championship this past year. A search for Cornelsen’s successor is underway.

