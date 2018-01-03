Group hopes to house homeless veterans in tiny homes by end of January

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) – Workers are making headway on the city’s first village for homeless veterans.

“It’s actually amazing. These guys were out here when it was about three below this morning knocking away, but again, this is what it takes to make sure we house our veterans,” Veterans Community Project Co-Founder Brandon Mixon said.

Thirteen tiny homes are the first installment at Veterans Village, the project that has gone through a big transformation over the last two weeks.

The workers donated their time on Tuesday, installing the plumbing, heating and cooling, roofing, and insulation.

Veterans Community Project needs to place homeless veterans in the homes by the end of January.

“We’re gonna start housing the most chronically homeless. A lot of these guys we’ve already been working with on the streets. Under bridges and in the woods. One one of our guys, he’s been chronically homeless for over 13 years. He’s going to be one of our first candidates for this,” Mixon said.

Volunteers and donations mean everything to this group.

“We want to make sure we’re trying to get them out of the cold; that’s what is really pushing us to make this happen on time,” Mixon said.

Eventually, they hope to have 36 more tiny homes in the location off 89th and Troost and more than a hundred around the metro.

The veterans will be paired with other social services, so they’ll never have to go back to life under a bridge in the dead of winter.

“We felt that it was really time to bring our brothers and sisters in and really give them everything they deserve,” Mixon said.