Gander Outdoors to open this spring in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Gander Outdoors and Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis announced Wednesday that the Wichita location of the former Gander Mountain is on the list of stores that will open this spring under the Gander Outdoor name.
Lemonis made the announced in a video posted on Facebook and Twitter.
“This is a list that we feel is very solid and ready to go. Two are open and two more will open next week,” said Lemonis.
Lemonis said Gander Outdoors will focus on three distinct departments:
- Legends Dept – hunting and firearms
- Overton’s Dept – boating, fishing and marine
- Erehwon Dept. – active sports and camping
Lemonis said most stores should be open by the end of May or the middle of June.