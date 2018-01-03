Gander Outdoors to open this spring in Wichita

Related Coverage Gander Mountain announces closing of stores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Gander Outdoors and Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis announced Wednesday that the Wichita location of the former Gander Mountain is on the list of stores that will open this spring under the Gander Outdoor name.

Lemonis made the announced in a video posted on Facebook and Twitter.

“This is a list that we feel is very solid and ready to go. Two are open and two more will open next week,” said Lemonis.

The list of the @ganderoutdoors stores is now live. They are starting to open. They will all be open by end of May https://t.co/Lxbjp3LSkD — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) January 3, 2018

Lemonis said Gander Outdoors will focus on three distinct departments:

Legends Dept – hunting and firearms

Overton’s Dept – boating, fishing and marine

Erehwon Dept. – active sports and camping

Lemonis said most stores should be open by the end of May or the middle of June.