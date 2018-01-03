‘Fixer Upper’ stars Chip and Joanna Gaines announce they are expecting their fifth child

WACO, TX (WCMH) – “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines announced Tuesday that they are expecting their fifth child.

As Tuesday night’s new episode aired, Chip Gaines started tweeting a series of hints regarding a big announcement. In the third tweet, Chip made the big reveal.

“Gaines party of 7,” Chip later wrote on Instagram.

The couple is already parents to two boys and two girls.

Earlier this year, the “Fixer Upper” stars announced that the popular series will end after its upcoming fifth season.

The couple announced the decision in a September blog post.

Launched in 2013, “Fixer Upper” follows the couple as they redo houses near their Waco home. Its final season premieres in November.